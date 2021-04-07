Medtronic Announces Ongoing Initiatives to Address Health Equity for People of Color Living with Diabetes

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its ongoing commitment to health equity for people of color living with diabetes. The company committed investments in partnerships with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and T1D Exchange, as well as additional research efforts, to better understand and address these disparities.

Details of each partnership, as well as additional activities conducted by Medtronic, include the following:

Health Equity Now Initiative with ADA - Medtronic will provide a $1 million sponsorship over the next three years to ADA's Technology Access Project (TAP), which aims to provide access to and availability of diabetes technology regardless of gender, race, income, or location. TAP is a part of ADA's Health Equity Bill of Rights #9, which envisions a future for all people with diabetes to have equal rights to prioritize their health, and equal access to diabetes management resources and treatments.





"Health equity in diabetes is central to our mission, and unfortunately, for many the latest technological advancements to support living with the disease are not accessible due to insurance barriers and high out-of-pocket costs," said Charles D. Henderson , chief development officer, ADA . "We thank Medtronic for supporting our tireless work to break down obstacles to treatment, and hope that one day everyone with this disease has the opportunity to benefit from the important advancements that have been made in diabetes management."





"As we continue to build the largest diabetes data platform in the United States , partnerships with like-minded companies, such as Medtronic, allow us to use our data to better understand and improve quality of life for people living with this disease," said Dave Walton , chief executive officer, T1D Exchange. "Patient education and access continue to drive the work we do, especially when it comes to ensuring people of color are receiving access to vital technology, resources and support."





"Underlying barriers to health equity – including awareness, access, trust, bias and affordability – are unfortunate truths that exist in the U.S. healthcare system. Our work in this area seeks to not only bring awareness to these issues but also to partner to get to the root of these problems, and course-correcting," said Sean Salmon, executive vice president and president of the Diabetes business at Medtronic. "As a medical device manufacturer, we have the responsibility to help reduce health inequities within communities of color by ensuring they are granted the same access to technologies that may help them better manage their disease."

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing data to advance type 1 diabetes (T1D) care and outcomes by driving collaborative change. Through real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, its novel insights are identifying gaps in care and redefining best practices to improve the lives of those living with T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative, patient registry, and data-oriented research services. Through a knowledge-sharing and collaboration-focused approach, T1D Exchange is accelerating real-world impacts by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management. A nonprofit organization, T1D Exchange was established in 2010 with ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

American Diabetes Association® is a registered trademark of American Diabetes Association.

