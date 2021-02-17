Medtronic Executives to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Feb 17, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences, with its executives answering questions about the company:
10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9:20 am EST
Speaker: Mike Weinstein, senior vice president of strategy
Citi's 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference
Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:25 pm EST
Speaker: Brett Wall, executive vice president & president, neuroscience portfolio
Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 12:50 pm EST
Speaker: Karen Parkhill, executive vice president & chief financial officer
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:10 pm EDT
Speaker: Sean Salmon, executive vice president & president, diabetes operating unit, cardiovascular portfolio
A live webcast for each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Contacts:
Erika Winkels
Ryan Weispfenning
Public Relations
Investor Relations
+1-763-526-8478
+1-763-505-4626
SOURCE Medtronic plc
