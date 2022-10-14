Medtronic to webcast renal denervation investor & analyst briefing on November 7

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the company will host a webcast to provide an update on its Medtronic Coronary and Renal Denervation business during the American Heart Association annual scientific sessions (AHA 2022) on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. CST. The webcast will feature remarks from Medtronic Coronary and Renal Denervation management, including comments on the 6-month results from the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED Randomized Trial (ON MED). These data will be presented as part of a late-breaking science session at AHA 2022 on November 7, with the ON MED data presentation scheduled to begin at approximately 3:38 p.m. CST. The company intends to issue a press release discussing the ON MED results on November 7 at the start of the ON MED late-breaking science session presentation.

The live audio webcast of the investor and analyst briefing can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on November 7, 2022. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on the same webpage. The investor and analyst briefing is not part of the official AHA 2022 program.

