MedTrust Expands Service to Jacksonville, FL

HANAHAN, S.C., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTrust Medical Transport, a MedTrust Holdings company and a premier provider of ambulance services in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina, has expanded into the Jacksonville, FL, market.

MedTrust initiated service in Jacksonville on December 10. It will provide local facilities in the region with inter-facility transport, for both basic and advanced life support.

"This move enables MedTrust to bring our vision of 'Improving Patient Outcomes through Excellence in Mobile Healthcare' to Jacksonville," said Josh Watts, CEO and Co-Founder of MedTrust. "It also aligns with our strategy of smart but very aggressive growth by finding new facilities with whom we can have strong relationships while developing a staff of competent, passionate professionals."

Scott M. Arthur is MedTrust's director of Florida operations. Arthur brings 25 years of leadership experience and 18 years in the medical services field. He previously served on the boards of the Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Services and the Ohio Ambulance and Medical Transportation Association. He is a licensed paramedic in four states, including Florida.

The Jacksonville expansion marks the latest milestone in an ongoing pattern of growth for MedTrust. It was named "The Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina" by The Capital Corporation, a middle market investment banking firm, as part of its "Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies" program for South Carolina. During the period of 2015-2017, MedTrust registered growth of 294 percent, ranking it first in the TOP 25 for 2018.

MedTrust's office is located at 6820 Southpoint Parkway Suite 3, Jacksonville, Fla. 32216. More than 55 employees are currently on staff. MedTrust is currently hiring for its Jacksonville operations. Open positions can be found here.

About MedTrust

MedTrust Holdings is an emerging regional ground ambulance group of companies engaged in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. MedTrust Holdings commenced operations in December 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. Every day our Vision of Improving Patient Outcomes Through Excellence in Mobile Healthcare guides our trained paramedics (over 40% Critical Care credentialed), EMTs, and other professionals working together to transport more than 30,000 patients each year in critical, emergent and non-emergent situations. MedTrust Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of MedTrust Holdings, was awarded the 2018 TOP 25 fastest growing ground ambulance company in South Carolina. More than 25 healthcare facilities and four hospital systems entrust their patients to MedTrust for day-to-day medical transport requirements and disaster response events (hurricanes, flooding, and other emergency events). Headquartered in Hanahan, SC, with additional offices and bases in Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Georgetown, Murrells Inlet, and Myrtle Beach, MedTrust supports many community organizations and provides onsite and mobile medical support for local professional and college athletic events.

Media Contact:

George Evanko

703.627.3037

george@georgeevankocommunications.com

SOURCE MedTrust Medical Transport LLC

Related Links

http://ridemedtrust.com

