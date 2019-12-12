MedTruth Launches Petition to Demand J&J Add Warning Label to Talcum Powder Products

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 14,000 claims that its baby powder causes cancer. Following media reports of internal documents indicating company knowledge of the dangers of their powder, thousands of plaintiffs now accuse J&J of knowing about the potential cancer risks.

The short video, "Take Action: Talcum Powder Cancer Warnings | #TruthonTalc " concisely outlines the major developments surrounding this decades-old secret. In 1971, British researchers found talcum particles "deeply embedded" in 10 of 13 ovarian tumors. In 1982, the link between long-term talcum powder use and ovarian cancer was statistically proven and published in the medical journal, Cancer.

Since then, multiple studies have identified an association between talcum powder and ovarian cancer. The research has emerged from organizations and publications like Obstetrics & Gynecology, The National Toxicology Program, Jersey Journal, American Journal of Epidemiology and Health Canada.

In a 2018 study titled "Perineal Talc Use and Ovarian Cancer," results indicate that perineal talc use is associated with a 24-39% increased risk of ovarian cancer.

"The confirmation of an association in cohort studies between perineal talc use and serous invasive ovarian cancer is suggestive of a causal association," according to the study authors.

"The research is there, but the findings haven't been considered significant. More recently, stronger research has indicated a causal relationship," said Ashley Lombardo, managing editor at MedTruth, who has been reporting on talcum powder risks since 2016. "Let the consumer decide."

