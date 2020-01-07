Medvantx Adds Chief Technology Officer to its Senior Management Team

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medvantx, Inc., the leading provider of ecommerce and final mile delivery solutions, announces that Jeremy ("Jerry") V. Gross has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This newly created position will focus on the further development of the company's proprietary ecommerce, pharmacy and final mile delivery platform.

"Jerry's unique combination of expertise from the financial technology sector pharmaceutical and logistics industries, is a key addition to Medvantx, and will help our customers navigate a rapidly changing healthcare marketplace," said Robert J Feeney, Jr., founder and CEO of Medvantx.

Gross brings a 30+ year track record of leading development teams and leveraging emerging technologies to create disruptive innovation within biopharma, healthcare and the financial technology industries. Previously, he held senior technology, innovation and incubation leadership roles at Amgen, McKesson, Intuit and JPMorgan. Gross has lead the design, development and commercialization of e-commerce, complex back-end logistics systems and cloud-based data solutions for pharmaceutical and global distribution companies, as well as early online banking and e-Commerce platforms in financial services.

"Medvantx is one of the early pioneers in the direct-to-patient space and has the experience and infrastructure necessary to support large scale digital transformation strategies for pharmaceutical companies," said Jerry Gross, chief technology officer at Medvantx. "I'm thrilled to join the Medvantx team, and to work with leading developers and technology partners to identify and pilot emerging technologies in consumer engagement, machine learning and big data to bring advances to the healthcare industry."

As CTO, Gross will lead Medvantx newly created business unit dedicated to advancing the company's technology platform, and identify new technology-based solutions for the company's clients. This business unit will be located in San Diego to encourage collaboration with the local digital healthcare and technology community.

About Medvantx, Inc.

Medvantx, Inc., partners with pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to bring medicines to patients with a direct-to patient platform that streamlines delivery, minimizes cost and enhances the patient experience. Managing the entire process from end to end, Medvantx offers e-commerce solutions, pharmacy services and innovative final-mile fulfillment. Licensed in all 50 states and handling more than $7.5 billion in prescriptions annually, Medvantx has been redefining pharmacy for over 15 years.

