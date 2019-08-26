MedVet Opens Brand New Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Hospital in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, opened a brand new veterinary hospital at 3325 N. California Avenue on Monday, August 26. Construction of the 65,000+ square foot state-of-the-art veterinary hospital began over a year ago and is only a mile away from their former locations at 3123 and 3130 N. Clybourn Avenue. More than 200 team members will deliver care in the new hospital.

"Chicago has been an incredibly supportive community and we're excited to be expanding our presence in this market," said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. "The additional space will allow for continued growth of our emergency and specialty services and enable us to support the needs of more Chicagoland pets and their owners in partnership with their family veterinarians."

MedVet Chicago phone and fax numbers will remain the same, only the address will be changing. There will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 am.

MedVet hospitals function very much like a human hospital. "We offer state-of-the-art emergency and specialty care to cats and dogs in partnership with referring family veterinarians. The emergency room is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to serve clients and patients as an extension of the family veterinarian's practice when their family veterinarian is not available," says Dr. Michael Buss, Medical Director of MedVet Chicago.

In addition to emergency services, MedVet Chicago offers specialty services in anesthesia and pain management, cardiology, critical care, dentistry and oral surgery, dermatology, internal medicine, medical oncology, neurology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, radiation oncology, radiology, rehabilitation, sports medicine (*new specialty offered as of August 2019), and soft tissue and orthopedic surgery.

MedVet Chicago is AAHA-accredited and the eighth hospital internationally to be certified by the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care (ACVECC) Board of Regents and Veterinary Committee on Trauma (VetCOT) as an official Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center (VTC) and the only Level 1 VTC in Chicago. This means that the emergency room has met and exceeded the standards of care published by VECCS and is fully-equipped with the resources and specialty training necessary to provide sophisticated emergency care to critical patients.

Veterinarian led and owned since 1988, MedVet is a growing nationwide network of hospitals committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation. More than 2,000 team members, working in 24 locations throughout the Midwest, Gulf Coast, Texas, and Western United States, help to advance MedVet's mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets. Through this effort, MedVet serves more than 250,000 pets and their families and over 7,500 referral partners each year.

