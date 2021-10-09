Meet 100+ Wrestling Stars and Legends In North Carolina This Fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WrestleCade Weekend will return to the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 26-28, 2021.

"We're excited to welcome the annual extravaganza known as WrestleCade Weekend, one of the largest 3-day pro wrestling conventions in the world, back to downtown Winston-Salem and the Benton Convention Center," said owner of WrestleCade Weekend Tracy Myers. "We look forward to an amazing weekend and we're eager to welcome back all of the pro wrestling and sports entertainment fans from around the world."

"On behalf of everyone on our Team, we thank the City of Winston-Salem and all of our partners for bringing WrestleCade Weekend back home to the Benton Convention Center," said Brian Hawks, General Manager of WrestleCade Entertainment.

WrestleCade Weekend is a 3-day family friendly celebration for fans of wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras. Activities include 4 live pro wrestling pay-per-view events featuring some of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, FanFest where can meet your favorite wrestling stars, question and answer panels where your favorite wrestling stars share stories from their careers, live wrestling podcasts and a costume contest where you can dress up as your favorite wrestler and win tickets to a future WrestleCade Weekend. You can also shop for your favorite wrestling related merchandise from one of our many vendors. Championship belts, action figures, magazines, toys, t-shirts, DVD's, posters and much more will be available.

Over the past decade, WrestleCade Weekend has generated an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars in cumulative economic impact for its host city, Winston-Salem. In addition, the event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for its charity of choice: The Salvation Army.

About WrestleCade Weekend

With over 100 wrestling stars, the 2021 WrestleCade Weekend line-up is the largest and one of the most diverse ever. Headliners include Sting, Kurt Angle, fka Kane, Mark Henry, fka Braun Stroman, Gail Kim, Ricky Steamboat, Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Malakai Black, Good Brothers, fka The Iiconics, FTR, The Lucha Brothers, Wendi Richter and many others.

