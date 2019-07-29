'Meet a Scientologist' Brings the Impossible to Life With Christoph Roth

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring the award-winning visual effects artist and producer Christoph Roth.

Christoph Roth is an award-winning visual effects artist and producer whose work has appeared in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. With credits on some of the most recognizable shows and films, he ranks among the top visual effects artists and producers in the world.

Some might say that dinosaurs inspired the career path of a young Christoph Roth. And they would be correct. Born in a small town in Germany, Roth was fascinated with cartoons and took a keen interest in learning how they were created. But it wasn't until the magic of Jurassic Park that he was compelled to transform this interest into a lifelong career in visual effects. Pursuing this passion in college, Christoph mastered the tools that would enable him to bring these 3-D renderings to life on the silver screen. With skill and perseverance, Christoph pursued a career in visual arts, moving up from artist to producer. His work has since appeared in some of the world's biggest blockbusters — from HBO's Game of Thrones and Martin Scorsese's Hugo to Michael Bay's Transformers and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

