Meet a Scientologist Focuses on Gray Levett

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring the founder of the internationally-famed photographic institution Grays of Westminster, Gray Levett.

In the 1990s, Gray Levett started a revolution … in retail. He shook up the world of photography with a novel idea that others told him was sure to fail. Today, his award-winning camera shop is the very picture of retail success, built upon uncompromising quality and impeccable service.

ABOUT GRAY LEVETT

In the 1960s and '70s, before music acts like Fleetwood Mac, Jethro Tull and Rod Stewart rose to international fame, they played the clubs of Bournemouth, England. Capturing these fledgling rock stars' early performances was photographic aficionado Gray Levett. Photographing up-and-coming rock stars by night, by day he worked in a camera shop to feed his need for camera equipment. Then, after building a successful photography mail-order business of his own, he opened a brick and mortar shop in London—Grays of Westminster. And to rise above the competition, Gray made the risky decision to deal only in what he considered the finest cameras on the market—Nikon. Despite warnings from his friends and industry professionals that this brand exclusivity would kill his business, Grays of Westminster went on to become a photographic institution and the first photography shop granted a prestigious Coat of Arms from the College of Arms.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 238 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

