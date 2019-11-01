Meet a Scientologist Sets New Trends With George Kalajian

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring fashion industry executive George Kalajian premieres on Tuesday, November 5.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Scientologist George Kalajian, the trend-setting expert on the art of pleating garments.

George Kalajian literally wrote the book on pleating—an art that dates back to the Egyptian pharaohs and is today used by some of the world's hottest fashion designers. His roots in the garment industry can be traced back generations, but Kalajian once turned his back on the family business. This is the story of one man's turnaround, a move that ignited his passion and his purpose and, in the process, elevated him into the upper echelons of the fashion industry, with his work showcased on runways, in film and in the Metropolitan Museum.

ABOUT GEORGE KALAJIAN

Born in Lebanon and raised in New York City, George Kalajian's roots in the garment industry can be traced back generations. When his family immigrated to the United States, his father established Tom's Sons in New York, specializing in fabric manipulation—the art of pleating. George started his career there, but when his relationship with his father became strained, he moved away from New York and tried his hand at a number of other occupations. As his parents aged, he felt duty-bound to continue the legacy and returned to the family's business. In doing a 180, he discovered his passion and his purpose. Drawing on the expertise of generations, George produces precise and complicated pleats for some of the biggest names in fashion (including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Alexander Wang, Reem Acra). His work has been showcased on runways, in film and even in the Metropolitan Museum. But his greatest satisfaction has come from writing the definitive book on the art of pleating—guiding up-and-coming designers with the precise techniques that can add another dimension to their creativity and, ultimately, unfold into cutting-edge fashion.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Meet a Scientologist: George Kalajian

