Meet AppyFair : the long-awaited French Leader of virtual and hybrid events is now available worldwide

In 2010, 3D at Home was one of pioneers in the virtual fairs industry. The French start-up has been growing steadily ever since, and with the pandemic in 2020, Raphaël POMARÈS and Sébastien FERRÉ, the company's co-founders, saw their results explode. While the company's goal was to organize 30 virtual trade shows in 2020, it ended up organizing 8 times as many in just one year. Facing the exponential demand, 3D at Home has tripled its workforce to 15 employees. Once a pioneer it is the French leader and is now expanding internationally . Discover AppyFair , the latest generation of a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use virtual solution that combines artificial intelligence and a drastic reduction in carbon footprint.

TRUST APPYFAIR, A NEW SOLUTION BUILT ON THE EXPERIENCE OF MORE THAN 300 VIRTUAL FAIRS

If you are looking for a trustworthy and powerful digital event platform , AppyFair is the solution you are looking for. After 2 years, 6,000 hours of in-house development, and an investment of €350,000, financed solely by the company's own funds, AppyFair is now ready to offer the best experience for your trade shows, forums, open days, and conferences. Fully optimized to adapt to all of your needs and engage the users of every sector. " Virtual events are developing at a great pace, and even since the comeback of face-to-face events. The health crisis has left a strong impact and virtual events are now a more than common practice. Customers who have tested our platform during the pandemic will no longer go back to organizing physical events. The simplicity and reduced logistics are real advantages." says Raphaël POMARÈS. He also explains that AppyFair is based on the feedback of a large range of companies and meets all their needs: meeting, exchanging, discovering products and offers, "all done behind your computer."

A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUR COMPANY TO ENGAGE IN THE ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

If you're looking to reduce your company's impact on the planet, a physical event uses thousands of ephemeral products and traveling, generating significant pollution. "With AppyFair, we want to be part of the ecological transition and we are convinced that we have a role to play alongside event organizers. We have developed a solution that generates much less pollution than a physical event. We are in the process of having a complete analysis of AppyFair's environmental impact carried out by a specialized independent organization, in partnership with ADEME (French Agency for Ecological Transition)."

A COMPLETELY INTERNATIONAL PLATFORM

The Brexit, pandemic, travel bans have all greatly disrupted the international business world. AppyFair is a great opportunity to continue your activities and is fully available in English while offering a multilingual option. Customer support being at the center of Appyfair's DNA, a fully bilingual project manager and sales representative will help you discover the platform and make your project a success. The international market will represent 20% of its turnover and bring its total turnover to €1 million by 2021. Take part in 3D at Home's 2022 challenge to organize 200 trade shows worldwide with leading international companies! A challenge off to a good start as organizations in Dubai, the UK, Canada, and Israel are already planning to organize their next meetings with the AppyFair solution.

NEW FEATURES TO ENGAGE YOUR USERS IN AN INCREDIBLE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

Accessible from anywhere in the world with a simple internet connection, the AppyFair platform is also fully customizable to your company or organization's identity. Even more ergonomic, AppyFair allows users to customize their booths , in just a few clicks, to recreate the atmosphere of a classroom, an office, or a trade show booth. Bring your networking to the next level thanks to new features such as personal agenda, chats, and a fully integrated video call solution. In 2022, plans are to welcome visitors with multilingual speaking, animated avatars thanks to artificial intelligence.

Link : read the complete PDF presentation .

Raphaël Pomares, [email protected]

