Meet BETRA, the Company That Allows Users to Buy Crypto With a Credit Card

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A wave of skepticism hardly hit the crypto-assets market in 2018, especially observable by a massive drop in ICO volumes. Currently, the market infrastructure still needs to overcome psychological and technological hurdles to trigger interest from institutional investors.

Hardly anyone is using the world's largest cryptocurrency for anything beyond speculation. Data from blockchain researchers show that only 1.3% of economic transactions came from merchants in the first four months of 2019.

This sharp decline was mainly due to offerings of poor quality and a lack of regulatory oversight. "2019 will be a transition year on the way to a regulated market of tokenized assets," says the Founder of Be Trader Academy Romania, Ciceu Ciprian, a successful entrepreneur, who has over 20 years' experience in the field. He specializes in financial analysis, business planning, management, stock exchange transactions, risk management, and software engineering. His areas of expertise are: BitCoin, ICO R&D, Ethereum platform, business analysis for blockchain, competitive advantage in business, business consulting.

One of the main reasons that has caused investors to lose interest in ICOs and cryptocurrencies was the lack of oversight on that new fund-raising method and the poor quality of the assets they received.

The market for this technology can reach $ 2 billion in three years. The utility of the coin is to offer 75% discounts on the trading fee on the cryptocurrency exchange platform that will be launched at some point.

In the near future, Betra anticipates that its currency will be trading at a price of $ 0.22. Currently, there are 100 million BETRA coins in circulation, according to the COININDEX platform.

Here, on CoinIndex, you can see a relevant price index, historical chart and market cap. BETRA (BBTA) will be a trading platform, where users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies.

The BBTA platform will have a Premium trading fund, with Premium Packages of $ 10,000, GOLD Premium of $ 50,000 and VIP Premium starting at $ 100,000.

With different levels of progress, all major players have at least announced collaborations with technical experts and companies to develop deeper knowledge in this ground-breaking technology advancement.

BETRA Coin is a cryptocurrency with a decentralized blockchain that provides anonymity for its users and their transactions.

Mr. Ciprian offers in addition to the theoretical trading courses and innovative methods OPTIONS and FUTURES, which are done only at this academy, in Romania. With their help, students can learn the most advanced trading methods, which can help them to gain profitable experiences. In addition, they have the benefit of receiving advice and information from a person who has accumulated a great deal of business experience over the years.

