Meet Featured Pavilions at COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

GIGABYTE, renowned for its excellence in high-performance servers and workstations, is exhibiting an array of products and AIoT applications that expand its "Bring Smart to Life" concept. Personal computers, gaming and peripherals, laptops, servers, embedded systems, automotive electronics, and 3D sensing products are on display as GIGABYTE provides expertise in end user computing, personal computer, 5G, and edge AI computing. GIGABYTE is bringing its spectacular presentations of new products, solutions, and recent success stories to the public at its pavilion.

Garage+: Maximizing tech influence with 46 startup partners in the post-pandemic world

The Garage+ Pavilion has organized 3 different sections: IoT & Energy, AI & Big Data, and Digital Health & EdTech, bringing a delegation of 46 local and global startups showcasing solutions in AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles. Garage+ aims to connect startups with global buyers and supply chains, pushing forward the industry in the post-pandemic world.

EBRD: Leading SME and Startup delegations in two pavilions

In addition to hosting startups exhibit in the #InnoVEXVirtual, EBRD also mobilized 10 SMEs, including e-commerce platform, cyber security software, data system, smart parking and building management, blockchain and IoT application solutions companies, to the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform.

About COMPUTEX

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan's complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnovexVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance.

Explore #COMPUTEXVirtual now at https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

