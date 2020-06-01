Meet Fly Fishing's Game Changer: The Stinger

The Stinger replaces a traditional fly reel reducing unnecessary weight and inertia. Its lightweight, hybrid approach combines the simplicity of Tenkara and effectiveness of modern Euro Nymphing techniques. Our hybrid system can benefit anglers from beginner to advanced.

There are two Stinger models—each with its own features and benefits.

Stinger M1: Built for tactical-grade performance. Our USA-made M1 is CNC machined from 6061 T6 aircraft grade aluminum for high strength and lightweight.

Stinger Comp: Our durable, field ready standard. The Comp is injection molded using a strong lightweight composite material that is virtually unbreakable.

Both are efficient, lightweight, portable, and extremely dependable—the best ally one can have when stalking fish off the beaten path.

Created by Jeff Sasaki, a noted product designer and avid fly angler. Jeff started his first company, Element Case, in 2010. He sold the brand and moved full time to Truckee, California to pursue his passion for fly fishing.

"The Stinger is a hybrid approach to fly fishing. It combines European Nymphing, Japanese Tenkara, and western fly fishing techniques. It's a radical shift in a sport that hasn't changed much in decades. Be a part of the hybrid movement!" —Jeff Sasaki, creator of the Stinger

SOURCE MAVRK Industries

Related Links

https://www.mavrkusa.com

