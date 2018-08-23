Meet Gals, A Millennial Female Instagram Account That Just Gets You

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Instagram has a total of 800 million users — up 100 million since April. And that's thanks to its short-form, curated format that allows users to self-express and find content that closely aligns with their interests and identities.

First Media's viral lifestyle brands So Yummy, Blossom, and Blusher each have an Instagram handle with large followings (6.7 million, 2.1 million, and 685k followers, respectively) and equally engaged audiences. Wanting to further capitalize on Instagram's success with millennials and Gen Z users, First Media conceptualized Gals, an Instagram account that focuses on comedic lifestyle content that's meant to make people say, "That's so me!" Utilizing compelling data, the publisher understands that this kind of quick, short-form storytelling encourages reactions from users and fosters an online community.

First Media's plan for Gals is to create shareable content (images and videos) that solely lives on the account. By genuinely connecting with users and providing them with the kind of content catnip they crave and want to consume, the publisher expects fast growth — at the same rate they saw with their other three brands. While Instagram has been difficult to monetize from, First Media understands its untapped value, it's a social platform that appeals to advertisers and is often included as a component in the publisher's branded packages. Brands want to see their products in front of the eyes of millions of millennial women who specifically go to Instagram for the community and inspiration. With Gals, First Media will be able to deliver just that.

