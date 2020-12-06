Meet Kephi, the new sustainable brand redefining luxury basics

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With fashion as one of the most polluting industries in the world, now more than ever, consumers and brands place great emphasis on how products are manufactured, where they are sourced from and the sustainable qualities of its materials.

It is estimated that 85% of all textiles end up in landfills while washing some types of clothes sends thousands of bits of plastic and toxic chemicals into the ocean. Not to mention water and energy consumption, human cost and a myriad of other issues.

(PRNewsfoto/Kephi)

This growing sense of uneasiness around the way the fashion industry was set up was largely what motivated the launch of fashion label Kephi. Its founders not only saw the need to address the absence of transparency, ethics and respect for the environment but also wanted to create deeply meaningful apparel that reminds the world that "we all have an active role in our collective future."

Kephi believes in the transforming power of clothing and how it can change a person's mindset. This is why adopting a new approach to conscious dressing can positively influence the way people feel, their well-being and cause a profound and lasting impact in every aspect of a person's life.

For this reason, the brand develops every garment taking into account its environmental impact by using sustainably sourced materials such as recycled fabrics and organic cottons. In addition, Kephi ensures responsible manufacturing is conducted and carefully considers ethical factors like wages and safe working conditions for the people who make the pieces.

Kephi focuses on meticulously constructed wardrobe essentials, like tracksuits, t-shirts, hand-dyed denim and sharply cut blazers in a neutral colour palette which renders both menswear and womenswear collections with an effortlessly cool style that have a timeless and luxurious appeal.

But more than just creating sustainable clothing, Kephi wants to emphasise on their bigger mission to generate and promote a positive mindset which ultimately leads to great constructive changes. It's no wonder its founders were inspired by the Greek word 'kefi'—which usually refers to joy, passion and happiness— to name their brand.

But this encouraging spirit that underlines the brand not only present as an abstract concept: positive and inspiring messages are literally embroidered and printed on the clothing, adding to Kephi's thinking outside of the box when it comes to design and originality.

Indeed, Kephi aims to be a voice for those who are brave, those who are not afraid to show their passion for life and dare to work hard to achieve goals.

The founders want each and every piece be more than a great item of clothing that lasts, they want it to serve as a tool to empower people who want to create meaning and drive positive action in their own life and the lives of others.

Media Contact:

Company: Kephi

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kephiclothing

Website: https://kephiclothing.com

Telephone: +442039662169

Address: 71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Kephi