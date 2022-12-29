Meet Magento Florida 2023, The Biggest Magento Event in the Southeast is set to Take Place February 15th-16th, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rave Digital + Aheadworks , 4-time Magento Award-winning Adobe Partners, announced with the approval of the Magento Association they will be coordinating Meet Magento Florida 2023 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - Hollywood, FL February, 15th-16th, 2023. With the support of its Silver Sponsors, SwiftOtter , and Nexcess , this will be an in-person event you do not want to miss!

Celebrated Magento Educator, Mark Shust (Magento Teacher at M.academy ) will be speaking on the Technical Track! Mark's passion over the last decade has revolved entirely around Magento. His interest in the Zend and Magento frameworks started with the early days of Magento 0.8, with an even longer devotion to eCommerce and PHP for over 20 years. Mark's sole focus moving forward is making learning Magento as simple as possible, curating new premium tech-ed courses and lessons all about Magento 2 for M.academy.

Meet Magento Florida will attract many Magento community leaders from across the globe, including influencers, merchants, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, retailers, and service providers, as well as acclaimed Magento and Adobe Commerce professionals - all coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform and the technologies that support it.

Meet Magento Florida is an extraordinary opportunity to be shoulder-to-shoulder with Magento merchants, experienced developers, and technology partners, all of whom will be sharing knowledge and best practices surrounding the Magento platform.

"Attending #MM23FL will have residual benefits! It is an opportunity to get face-to-face with like-minded community members who are exceptional and valuable contributors to the Magento community and who support the ongoing growth and continued development of the platform," said President * CEO of Rave Digital + Aheadworks, Ravi Mittal.

Buy your tickets now and save 40% - The early bird rate of $300 will expire on December 31, 2022; tickets will then increase to $500 so be sure to take advantage of the discounted rate.

Rave Digital is a top-rated Adobe Commerce Silver Solution Partner. Rave provides end-to-end, eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce and Open source, for both B2B & B2C clients with a focus on publishing, automotive, and medical industry. Aheadworks is a 4-time award-winning Innovate Exchange Partner with 55+ extensions and 5+ SaaS solutions.

