Meet Mark Spratley (@SpratFool), The multi talented music mogul, marketing genius, PR Guru and legendary event curator shifting the music industry from the palm of his hand

His resume is vast, although it gets even more interesting when we begin to speak on the artists that he has worked with and his actual success rate. A spokesperson and pivotal player for DaBaby when the world wasn't yet supporting the talent. Developing that support system, introducing fans, key players and the actual music industry to the young star. Mark played a key role in connecting him with Lil Baby which led to their first record ( "Today" Remix ) and helped squash any fan speculation about a "Baby" beef.

What might be most astonishing is his actual network and the ability to relate and connect with the artists and brands thus allowing him to truly see the vision and activate accordingly. Creating these companies, his network and foundation from absolutely nothing, the young entrepreneur has proven that it doesn't take some fancy college degree to succeed in this new era we live in.

The man is a well-oiled machine and constantly evolving in all aspects of the music business. Post Malone has listed Sprats "Legally Loud" event in addition to the rest of his first year SXSW schedule as "This is where it all started" (Also seen in "Post Malone Saucin' Through SXSW" on Youtube). Major recording artist and superstar Russ used to call Sprat "The Plug". From helping connect DaBaby and Lil Baby which led to their first ever record together ('Today' Remix), personally connecting Lud Foe and PNB Rock in the studio with Orlando Whartonberg (Atlantic Records) to create "88", to housing Smooky Margielaa in his LA apartment when Smooky lead single was still "Layed Up".

Known by many for throwing some of the most respected and curated events across the country, the entrepreneur began throwing events for the simple idea of getting his artists on as many large events or concerts as possible. With the immediate success of these events, the curation grew into something that he not only grew fond of but had also become another major source of revenue. Most notably known on the event side for his very successful takeover of Austin, Texas during SXSW and developing noteable events such as "Legally Loud", the "LVLUP" mansion party and throwing the first ever 40oz Bounce at SXSW. Bringing out the likes of Russ, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Joey Bada$$, PNB Rock, A Boogie, Rich The Kid, Mike Will Made It, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, GloGang, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Xan, K Camp, Desiigner, Quando Rondo, YK Osiris, Capital Steez, The Underachievers, Lil Mosey and so many more is impressive. Sprat has most certainly paved his way into a "SXSW Hall Of Fame" (if there even was one).

Proven to be one of the more creative individuals within the music industry. Constantly developing new trends and inventing new methods within the marketing world of the music industry. You can catch his own "New Day, New Wave" Spotify playlist running bi-weekly on a Times Square, New York City billboard.

