Meet Mini Bloom, A Clean Baby Care Brand Rooted In Nature And Backed By Science

Mini Bloom was created by mother, green beauty expert, and co-founder of skincare brand Goldfaden MD Lauren Wolk-Goldfaden out of the love for her children, passion for using clean, efficacious products, and her wholehearted desire to offer safe and trusted skincare products that faithfully marry the power of Mother Nature with the best research science has to offer.

"Mini Bloom was created selfishly at first," says Wolk-Goldfaden. "I wanted a stable, natural product I could use on my newborn that I didn't have to whip up in my kitchen every day come bath time. Beauty is still a widely self-regulated industry and I needed a line I could trust. So I spent the last three years working through the meticulous formulation, testing, and certification processes to create the cleanest, most skin-friendly products for you and your baby. Mini Bloom has been my longest pregnancy to date!"

Every Mini Bloom product is composed of natural, organic-derived, consciously cultivated, and sustainably sourced ingredients. For Mini Bloom, this is essential not only for skin, but also for reducing our consumption of ecological resources to meet our defined clean standards: ingredient transparency, accountability, and quality guarantee. Mini Bloom has partnered with manufacturers and supply chain partners with rigorous sustainable quality-control standards in order to quantify our environmental impact and mitigate our overall consumption.

At launch, the line includes four products; including Hallelujah Nipple Balm, Toot Toot Balm, Fresh N' Clean, and Knots be Gone. All products are Dermatologist Developed & Tested, Hypoallergenic, Plant-based natural, USDA Organic or NSF Organic ingredients, Certified Cruelty free, and free from Animal Testing.

Mini Bloom's 1st Four

Hallelujah Nipple Balm Soothing Ointment: Made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, this botanical-rich, ultra-calming and powerfully healing recipe is built to protect, soothe and regenerate the sensitive skin of your nipples and areolas.

Toot Toot Balm Diaper Rash Relief Cream: Meticulously crafted with zinc oxide, antioxidant- and fatty acid-rich sheabutter, and replenishing organic oils, this balm instantly helps hydrate and heal sensitive, sore, irritated bottoms.

Fresh N' Clean 2-in-1 Hair + Body Wash: Packed with a potent blend of botanical and vitamin extracts, Mini Bloom's refreshing cleansing formula gently washes away the day while maintaining the natural balance of your little one's delicate skin.

Knots be Gone Hair Detangling Treatment: Developed to tackle the toughest tangles and nourish the hair with every use, Mini Bloom's gentle, hydrating, scalp-friendly conditioner is made with pure shea butter, rich plant oils and balancing flower extracts.

Mini Bloom is available on minibloom.com and select retailers including Maisonette. For more information on Mini Bloom, please visit minibloom.com. Join the conversation on instagram @minibloombaby.

ABOUT MINI BLOOM

Mini Bloom is a clean baby care brand dedicated to offering pure, safe and effective skincare products to support parents in the process of taking care of their babies and little ones. Developed by a mother and green beauty pro, Lauren Goldfaden, Mini Bloom marries the power of Mother Nature with 8 years of experience and knowledge in the clean beauty space. Every Mini Bloom product is composed of natural, organic-derived, consciously cultivated and sustainably sourced ingredients—The result of which is an earth-friendly, dermatologist-tested and mother-approved line free of artificial and synthetic chemicals.

