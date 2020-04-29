Meet nect MODEM: Green and Safe Portable LTE Modem with Ultrafast Connection Speed

BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nect WORLD Inc. has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that allows anyone to preorder a revolutionary product - a portable USB modem that allows secure 4G internet connection globally.

The powerful features of the nect MODEM coupled with its sleek design and the freedom to build a custom internet plan make it one of the most anticipated products on the market.

nect MODEM for Staying Connected and Productive

nect MODEM is an excellent solution for mobile professionals, frequent travelers, and regular users looking for a reliable home WiFi.

High-speed LTE connection: A higher speed of the internet connection compared to the speed that routers can provide is one of the key advantages of portable modems. nect MODEM ensures fast LTE connection through 4G, which you can bring with you all over the world.

Secure browsing with VPN: A portable modem for internet connection allows establishing private secure connection avoiding the hazards of public WiFi. nect MODEM also offers a build-in VPN service, which is the best practice for secure web browsing.

No charging: nect MODEM is compatible with all laptops and is attached directly to it using a USB cable. This means you will never have to worry about charging the device.

Universal service compatibility: The portable LTE modem offers an appealing internet plan, but does not lock you into it. If you already have a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, you may use its SIM card with your nect MODEM.

A hotspot for up to 10 devices: You can use nect MODEM to share the internet with up to 10 other gadgets such as phones or tablets or your family, coworkers, or co-travelers.

Eco-friendly: The modem is produced by 100% recycled ABS plastics, which is a good illustration of the company's passion to prove that high tech can be green.

nect MODEM has already gained much acclaim on international start-up conferences and tech exhibitions, and the reviews by the first users are highly positive, with many people seeing it a great relief now people have become even more dependent on fast and secure internet for working from home and socialization.

A portable internet connection is a powerful trend and nect MODEM crowdfunding campaign is an excellent way to leverage it. Contributors to the Indiegogo campaign can get the portable modem for $139.00 ($79.99 for early birds) and expect it delivered starting September.

Contact:

nect WORLD

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12820325

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE nect WORLD Inc.

Related Links

https://nectmodem.com/

