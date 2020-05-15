Meet Petal, the First Disruptive Innovation in Waste Disposal Since 1875

That all changes today with the official launch of Petal, a high-tech consumer goods company with a revolutionary appliance that will forever supplant traditional waste disposal methods.



"Today, we take the first steps in bringing a truly revolutionary technology and product into the world. This is a category killer," said David M. M. Taffet, Petal's Chief Executive Officer. "By stopping rot, eliminating stink, and halting the spread of germs, Petal's innovative, patent-pending use of freezing technology will supplant traditional disposal methods in the diaper, organic waste, incontinence, feminine hygiene and pet waste verticals, while reducing plastic pollution from single-use trash bags.



"We are on a mission that matters – to solve real problems and address real needs in people's homes, business, and the environment. It has taken two rocket scientists and four years of development to bring this innovation to fruition."

Learn more and sign up for this summer's pre-order event now at PetalClean.com.

You can read more about Petal's launch in this statement of intent from its CEO.



About Petal, LLC

Founded in 2015, Petal is a Fort Worth-based, high-tech consumer goods company with a revolutionary appliance that will forever supplant traditional waste disposal methods. Its first namesake product, the Petal, is the world's first zero-odor, germ-freezing waste bin and the only disposal device on the market that naturally stops rot, eliminates stink, and halts the spread of germs. Uniquely designed to fit into any room of your home, the Petal freezes everything from diapers to food and pet waste, leaving you with a home that feels fresh and clean, because it is.

SOURCE Petal, LLC

Related Links

http://www.petalclean.com

