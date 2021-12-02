Meet Riley the Miracle Baby

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lbs, 5oz. She spent the first 2 ½ months of her life in the NICU. Riley was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, had multiple brain bleeds, and spent the first month on a C-PAP machine. It was within that first month of her life that she proved she was a fighter.

"My baby girl had five brain surgeries her first year of her life. As a parent you do whatever is necessary to keep your child comfortable," said Cassondra Baker, Riley's mother.

The Wonder that is Riley The Miracle Baby

Three months after birth, Riley had meningitis and almost died for the first time. After she was discharged from the hospital, she was then diagnosed with Acquired hydrocephalus. The list of treatments she has undergone in her 3 short years of life:

Stem cells

Cranio sacral

ABM (neuro movement lessons)

Traditional occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Riley's parents are both first responders. Mike is a NorCal firefighter. He has fought most of the fires in NorCal over the past several years. The firefighters he works with donated their vacation time to Mike so he could stay at the hospital when Riley was in the NICU. Cassi, Riley's mother, was an EMT and now cares for her from home full time.

People are coming together to raise awareness for Riley and the causes she represents. Nicole Ferreira from Australia's The Voice: nicolesfamily.com wrote her a song that can be heard on Riley's website: thewonderthatisriley.com. Jody DeSimone AKA The Loveologist: tiktok.com/@girlgraphix designed her website and merchandise. A well-known artist Stephanie Drake, helped to design the turtle on Riley's merchandise. With a worldwide pandemic going on it's important to show that community still exists. This one child has brought together all sorts of hearts from different industries who believe in raising awareness and giving back.

