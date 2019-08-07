BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Interior Designer and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Ones to Watch Scholar Sarah Barnard has unveiled a happiness-inducing residential design project in Beverly Hills, California — the bedroom that feels like a hug.

"We need a safe, restorative space to help our bodies rest and recharge," says Barnard. A hug has many of the same characteristics, it makes us feel secure and comforted, and when we let go of the embrace, there's a rush of oxytocin that leaves us with a sense of lightness.

Meet the Bedroom that Feels like a Hug. Interior Design by Sarah Barnard. Photo by Steven Dewall. Hug Like Purple Bedroom. Interior Design by Sarah Barnard. Photo by Steven Dewall.

Oxytocin is a neurotransmitter that acts on the brain's emotional center, promoting feelings of contentment, reducing anxiety and stress. When you hug often, your level of oxytocin increases, which strengthens social bonds. Hugging also stimulates dopamine and serotonin production in the body. Dopamine is a pleasure hormone that's part of the brain's reward mechanism, while serotonin is responsible for maintaining mood balance.

The jumping-off point for the bedroom was the curvilinear bed frame, an award-winning design by Autoban, carved from American black walnut. Its silhouette mimics the action of hugging, and the interior is lined with purple velvet, blending the natural texture with dark, feminine styling. To further the feeling of intimacy, Barnard chose a non-toxic, king-size organic coconut mattress topped with a reversible duvet in a custom, color-blocking scheme.

The word 'phantasmagoria' is scrawled across the wall behind the bed — a neon homage to the images that flicker by in our dreams. The client, a self-proclaimed bookworm, chose the word herself after much deliberation. High-pile black carpeting delivers a softness underfoot, and layered window treatments allow the client to sleep undisturbed in total darkness. "Window coverings serve many purposes," says Barnard. "Not only do they block out sunlight and create privacy, but they add a decorative element to the room that unifies the composition."

The two-tone wall color, a marriage of plum and lavender, envelops the space. These hues were intentionally chosen to saturate the formerly bright bedroom, establishing a cozy, cocoon-like atmosphere. "The ceiling color extends to the walls, linking the two colors together in a way that the sharp ceiling line never could," explains Barnard.

Hanging above the bespoke American Walnut nightstands are a pair of cloud-like pendant lights that emit a soft glow. A wall of concealed storage eliminates visual clutter, which can heighten our anxiety levels and impact sleep quality. Upholstered benches at the foot of the bed and by the entryway provide a comfortable spot to rest or dress in the morning.

It was the client who initially requested the space "feel like a hug," which Barnard describes as a "brilliant explanation of what good bedroom design should do." The revamped master bedroom, a physical embodiment of a hug, provides all the comfort, safety, and well-being her client needs to settle into a restful slumber and wake up feeling warm and fuzzy.

Sarah Barnard, WELL AP + LEED AP designs healthy, happy, personalized spaces that are deeply connected to nature and art. The ideas most essential to her practice and design process are wellness, historic preservation, and the infinite ways in which design can enhance life.

Barnard has been featured in publications internationally and was named a "Ones to Watch Scholar" by the American Society of Interior Designers. In 2018 Locale Magazine named Barnard "Los Angeles' Favorite Interior Designer". Barnard holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Claremont Graduate University as well as undergraduate degrees in Art and Interior Architectural Design.

