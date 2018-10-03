Meet the Minds Behind Institutional Grade Crypto

SwissOne Capital

13:00 ET

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a crypto space rife with fluff and speculation, it's crucial to connect the vision to real people. SwissOne Capital's latest video showcases the founders, their picturesque Zug headquarters, and offers insight on the crypto market's status.

SwissOne challenges investors to own the future, leveraging investment strategies typical of the institutional world.

As the crypto market matures, SwissOne expects more and more people will invest via funds due to the significant advantages. The company's flagship fund, a broad exposure crypto index, offers clients diversified crypto holdings, stringent security, full regulatory compliance, and smart rebalancing strategies designed by an experienced fund manager.

Hear directly from the team in their interview video below.

Haydn Snape
SwissOne Capital
haydn@ssgmanagement.co

SwissOne Capital Founder, Michael Pawlowski
SwissOne Capital Headquarters
SwissOne Capital Founder & CIO, Hugo Van Veen
SwissOne Capital Founder & CEO, Antony Turner
YouTube: Meet the Minds Behind Institutional Grade Crypto

SwissOne Capital

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfF20Zoj9jA

https://www.swissone.capital

