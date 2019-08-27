Meet the Motorola moto e⁶, Now Available at Boost Mobile

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile gives consumers everything they could want in a wireless carrier including the latest phones, like the new Motorola moto e6, at an affordable price. For a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for the extremely low price of $9.99 (plus tax).1

Delivering the entertainment customers want without a high price tag, the moto e6 features a brilliant 5.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display for vibrant viewing and a sharp 13MP rear-facing and 5MP selfie camera to capture every moment. Users are free to play all day with more than a day of power on a single charge, thanks to the 3000 mAh removable battery. Plus, get more from your phone with the new Android™ 9 Pie OS, and simply do more with exclusive Moto Experiences that make it easier to use. The new moto e6. For big fun, it's a small price to pay.

Customers can enjoy all of these great features while saving money through Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans. For a limited time, customers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per month per line. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com. Additional device info available on the Motorola Blog.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network2, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Offer valid 8/27 – 9/16. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.

2 The Nationwide Sprint 4G LTE network reaches over 300 million people.

