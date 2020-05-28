HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance consultant, discusses the likely long-term smaller office spaces post-COVID-19 in a new article on the Messaging Architects website. The informative article presents several factors influencing office size, including technology, cost cutting, and increased permanent work from home (WFH) employees. The author goes on to share how future office spaces will be different.

"COVID-19 will end at some future date. Its effects will last much longer, likely resulting in a generally smaller post-COVID-19 office space," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Meet the Smaller Post-COVID-19 Office Space."

Why Offices will be Smaller

"Lending support to this scenario, a recent Gartner survey revealed that 74% of CFO's expect to increase permanent WFH employees to cut commercial real estate costs. Indeed, cost-cutting measures pursued in response to tougher economic conditions make a lot of sense. Consider these additional factors:"

- "Technology will make remote work as productive or more productive than in the office"

- "With improved work-life balance, a more content WFH employee is more productive, giving both workers and employers good reason to continue WFH policies"

More reasons offices will be smaller >>

Looking Ahead to After COVID-19

We all want to get past the COVID-19 crisis and return to normal. While that long-term normal reveals itself, business leaders can boost productivity to a whole new level with fast, reliable, and flexible Cloud migrations from Messaging Architects.

Have you read?

5 ways to Protect Your Business from COVID-19 Phishing SCAMS

New Reasons to Migrate to Microsoft 365

About Messaging Architects

With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti Technologies has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Contact: Kent Sorensen, 480-334-5403, [email protected]

SOURCE Messaging Architects