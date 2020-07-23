Meet the World's Best Kid's Playpen - the Pop N' Go® by The California Beach Co.

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's pretty safe to say that every parent has had a not-so-fun and not-so-easy experience assembling their children's toys, travel gear, play yards, etc. The list could go on and on. The last thing a parent wants is a long list of irritating, meticulous steps to complete in order to construct the thing that's going to entertain their child. Talk about frustrating!

The Pop N' Go Playpen is made for parents on the go.

Parents, they understand, they feel your pain, and that is why the Pop N' Go Playpen® exists - a compact, portable, and super lightweight play yard that takes seconds to assemble and disassemble, so you don't pull your hair out more than you already do.

INTRODUCING THE POP N' GO PLAYPEN®

Founded by The California Beach Co., the Pop N' Go® playpen is for the parents who are tired of complicated, messy frameworks. Who has time for that? Whether you have a newborn, a fur baby, or a full-fledged team of mini-mes, this playpen is practical for any type of family dynamic.

PATENTED POP UP DESIGN & FUNCTIONALITY

The Pop N' Go® comes fully assembled and offers a new, state-of-the-art patented technology that makes it the easiest "pop-up-and-pop-down" configuration on the market. It literally takes seconds to assemble and pack up.

This high-quality play yard is designed with strong aluminum and reinforced fiberglass framing and strong weave-mesh netting that makes it durable and long-lasting. The hexagon design ensures stability, so you don't have to worry about tipping over or catching the wind. This pop-up play area is guaranteed to play an important role in your child's life for the long haul.

WHAT MAKES THIS THE WORLD'S BEST PLAYPEN?

It can travel from place to place, or room to room.

This is definitely a travel play area, but it's not just for the outdoors. It can travel indoors from room to room, as well. It's 59" wide by 40" tall and free-standing. It's spacious enough to fit multiple kiddos at once. When it's time to come inside for dinner and the kids still want to play in their Pop N' Go®, you'll be overjoyed to have such a lightweight play yard, easy to pop right back up and bring inside.

It's safe.

They really know how important it is to ensure safety when it comes to your kids. There's a safety lock that keeps each playpen securely in place until it's time to pack up. This lightweight playpen is SGS and ASTM Safety-Certified for babies and children.

It's comfortable.

As mentioned, there's a lot of space within these Pop N' Go® playpens and they're made to be comfortable, too! A UV shade cover comes with each order to prevent sun damage and ensure that your kiddos are staying cool all day long. You can also order a self-inflating mattress pad that fits perfectly along the bottom of the play tent for extra comfort.

It's for all walks of life…

This is a playpen for babies, playpen for toddlers, a playpen for kids, and even a playpen for pets. It's for the whole fam!

The California Beach Co. launched a successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaign in 2018, raising over $445,000. The Pop N' Go® is now available to everyone.

