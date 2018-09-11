Meet the World's Most Iconic Chefs and Discover Their Flavors, Philosophy and Techniques

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Identità Golose, the acclaimed International Chefs Forum which highlights culinary excellence, returns to the United States for its ninth edition and partnership with Eataly Flatiron in New York City from October 1st to the 3rd and for the first time at Eataly Los Angeles on October 5th and 6th.

Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy), named the World's Best Restaurant in 2018 along with Corrado Assenza, pastry chef at Caffè Sicilia (Sicily, Italy), who was featured in season 4 of Netflix's Chef's Table, and Virgilio Martinez, Chef of Central (Lima, Peru) which ranked 5th on the list of 50 Best Restaurants, will lead the 2018 events with six other acclaimed international names.

These top culinary personalities will come together to bring delicious and creative dishes for a one night only Dine Around Dinner. The chefs will be introduced by Lidia Bastianich, the patroness of the event, before bringing one of the six offered courses to life, using only authentic ingredients. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to taste dishes created and plated by some of the world's most capable hands. Tickets are available on the Eataly website for $200 per person.

Those looking to improve their cooking skills can do so by participating in the Master Classes with the purchase of a $150 per person ticket. Guests will enjoy food and drink and have the opportunity to engage in conversation with these most revered culinary minds as they demo their signature dishes over hands-on cooking demonstrations.

All the chefs participating in this edition of Identità Golose have the common goal to educate and inspire the public on international cuisine through the blending of traditional techniques with modern methods.

Identità Golose is honored to be sponsored by leaders in the food and beverage industry, including Grana Padano, Monograno Felicetti, Farina Petra, Ferrari Trento, Birra del Borgo, Acqua Panna-S.Pellegrino as official water and Lavazza as official coffee. For this year, special Partnership by Region Calabria.

