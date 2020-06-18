Meet Urban Decay's New Global Citizens and New NAKED Palette

Trailblazers on the global stage who refuse to subscribe to forced norms within their industries, all women champion what makes them unique. With Normani discovering her own niche as an individual pop superstar, G.E.M. declaring her own voice as an international pop queen and Camila promoting candid body positivity conversations in the television and film industry, these talented individuals will now serve as advocates for the brand's values.

Urban Decay has always stood for being different and cruelty-free since it first launched in 1996. From the start, the brand declared its products were for "girls and boys who want to rattle the notion of what beauty is and put their own stamp on it." Today, the brand still rejects the sameness that courses through the beauty industry by paying tribute to its origins, reminding people that makeup should always be fun, untamed and unexpected with its extension of its Global Citizens family.

"Urban Decay was founded on the idea that being authentic and different is beautiful," says Wende Zomnir, founding brand partner. "We're so excited to have Normani, G.E.M., and Camila Mendes join our UD family as advocates who constantly push boundaries and inspire their audiences to recognize and embrace individuality, too. As the world fights for racial justice, it's more important than ever for us to champion self-expression, identity, and diversity. Our UD Global Citizens will add their voices and perspectives as we take actionable steps to amplify diverse voices."

"I was originally interested in working with Urban Decay because they were a brand that celebrates individuality," says Urban Decay Global Citizen, Normani. "I am thrilled to work with them as they truly value my voice. As a UD Global Citizen, I'm being given an additional platform to start real conversations. I want to amplify black stories to help dismantle systemic racism. This includes everything from giving you resources and spotlighting black-owned businesses and leaders on UD social channels to sharing my perspective on beauty as a Contributing Editor to Urban Decay's new digital magazine."

"When Urban Decay approached me earlier this year, I partnered with them out of admiration for their ethos and their reputation for celebrating individuality," says Urban Decay Global Citizen, Camila Mendes. "Since then, so much has happened in the world, and my partnership has taken on a deeper meaning. Now more than ever, I feel strongly that we must always support and endorse brands that do the work to become effective allies of the Black Lives Matter movement. The fight for racial justice calls on every individual, every community, every business, and every industry to evaluate their role in systemic racism and take action against it. Urban Decay has pledged to employ more Black models, creatives, and photographers and has donated to Black Lives Matter and Black Visions Collective. As a UD Global Citizen, I will help ensure the accountability of this pledge through their actions and mine."

Alongside the announcement of the new collective, the brand is introducing the newest addition to the NAKED family with NAKED Ultraviolet – a bold nod to Urban Decay's signature purple color that signifies the brand's commitment to color and offering something for everyone and every occasion. Featuring 12 highly saturated neutrals, the palette offers a variety of metallics, mattes and shimmers ranging from matte peach and radiant raspberry to cool-toned violet shifts. The palette can be purchased on Sephora at this link here.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. From our all-encompassing, cruelty-free range of bold and velvety eyeshadows—which include our bestselling (and often-copied) Naked palettes—to our award-winning eye pencils, budge-proof mascaras, and cult-status makeup setting sprays, our version of "pretty" has always been pretty different.

