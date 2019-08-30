Meet With Major Executives From The Most Prominent Fashion Group And Discuss Your Potential Partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers and fashion houses seeking to launch, manufacture and sell their products in China will have the opportunity to talk face-to-face with the leaders of the iconic fashion group Orient International. The group will host a VIP cocktail reception on September 10th at Manhattan View located in Midtown to meet with fashion designers, industry professionals, and media during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The executive board of the group will speak and network with attendees.

Other than bringing its brands THREEGUN and LILY to the NYFW runway, Orient International will also present Taoray Wang's special collection. The collection fuses artisan techniques from an ethnic group "Yi" (彝族), a group residing in China's Yunnan Province, with contemporary designs. It utilizes ancient tones and exceptional Yi embroidery. This is an amazing crossover between Taoray's contemporary design and a barely touched cultural element. The TOP100 Designers Alliance (TOP100), a program dedicated to facilitating the commercialization of international brands entering the Chinese market, will also be introduced to all attendees.

"Orient International has been standing for 150 years. Bringing THREEGUN, LILY and "Yi" collection by Taoray Wang to NYFW is an exciting cross-cultural experience. I hope this adds diversity to today's market," says Tong Jisheng, the chairman of Orient International. "This is the best timing for us to meet with the fashion network in the U.S. The TOP100 program is our concrete action to attract talented fashion designers who have been seeking a way to enter the Chinese market."

Orient International had a record year in 2018 with over $16 billion in sales. It has partnered with 10 e-commerce platforms including JD, Secoo and Little Red Book and owns over a thousand retail stores in China. The TOP100 showroom will allow more designers to station and take their creativity to Shanghai Fashion Week, which is organized by Orient International along with MODE Shanghai Trade Fair. Both events gained tremendous media attention in the past years.

Fashion media, buyers, influencers, and businesses will gather in New York City to communicate opportunities in contemporary design insights and future collaborations.

Event details

VIP Cocktail reception: M Club, Manhattan View at MiMA, September 10th, 2019 . Check-in starts at 7 pm .

460 West 42nd St, New York , NY.

. Check-in starts at . 460 West 42nd St, , NY. RSVP: https://forms.gle/8gcrq2Y5K6QeV94r8 (The RSVP is selective. You will receive a follow-up email and an invite once you're confirmed.)

(The RSVP is selective. You will receive a follow-up email and an invite once you're confirmed.) Media Inquiry: guoran.y@apexcomm.us

For more information: info@apexcomm.us

About Orient International (Holding) Co., LTD (OIH)

Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd. (OIH) is a reorganization of Shangtex with a history of 150 years and the former Orient International with a history of 70 years. The multinational group specializes primarily in advanced manufacturing and modern service industry. Its core businesses include fashion, health and supply chain services, which are backed up by science and technology manufacturing, industrial real estate and financial investment. OIH has a total of $10 billion in assets, 87,000 employees (among which 50,000 are based overseas), and 480 affiliated enterprises. Under the OIH umbrella, four companies (Oriental International Enterprise, Shenda, Dragon Corporation, and HK Luen Thai Holdings) are listed. In 2018, OIH has reached $16 billion in revenue, $342 million in profit and $1.2 billion in imports and exports.

About TOP100 Global Designers Alliance (TOP100)

TOP100 Global Designers Alliance, initiated by Orient International (Holding) Co, Ltd., brings together fashion designers from all over the world. The alliance integrates resources from the whole fashion industry ranging from design, production, sales and more, and leverages the innovative omnichannel marketing model to create a designers' garment release and sales platform featuring "European and American design, Chinese market, affordable price, and trendy fashion". The alliance aspires to lead more international designers to enter the Chinese market and to cater to Chinese consumers' preference of international fashion.

