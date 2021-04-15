Meeting Automation Platform Chili Piper Gets Spicy With $33MM from Tiger Global

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili Piper , the most advanced routing and scheduling solution for revenue teams, announced it has raised a $33 million "Series Spicy" led by Tiger Global with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture capital fund. This brings the company's total financing to $54 million, mostly raised within the last nine months.

"We're excited to partner with Tiger Global, one of the most successful and prolific software investors in the world," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper. "With hundreds of customers and tens of thousands of reps using Chili Piper adding spice to their calendaring efforts daily, we thought, why not raise $33 million to ensure we up our Scoville game?"

The company plans to invest the capital raised in the Series Spicy to accelerate product development and address the increasing needs of customers across sales, marketing, and customer success.

"When we met Nicolas and Alina, we were fired up by their product vision and focus on customer happiness. We realized with some extra capital, we could help the company reach ghost pepper status sooner rather than later. We're thrilled to back Chili Piper," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global.

TJ Nahigian, Managing Partner at Base10 Partners, added, "We originally invested in Chili Piper because we knew customers needed ways to add fire to how they connected with inbound leads. We've been absolutely blown away with the progress over the past year, 2020 has been a step-change for this company as business went remote!"

"We're proud to have so many customers scheduling meetings and optimizing their calendars with Chili Piper's Instant Booker. We know some people can't handle how hot our platform is, but believe me, once you use software as pungent as this, you'll never go back," said Alina Vandenberghe, CPO, and Co-founder of Chili Piper.

"There are various gradations of the Scoville scale," said Darian Shirazi, General Partner at Gradient Ventures. "We're excited to see Chili Piper grow and reach the next level of scale. With this financing, the company has the resources to expand globally and bring meeting automation that is high performance, or as pepperists would say: high in capsaicin."

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the most advanced routing & scheduling software for B2B revenue teams. Its products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams shorten their time to value. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings. Chili Piper has 101 employees in 84 cities in 22 countries and has been spicing sales up since 2016.

About Tiger Global

Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm with over $60 billion under management. The firm focuses on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Blend, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

About Base10 Partners

Base10 is a San Francisco-based early-stage venture firm investing in Automation for the Real Economy. Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, the firm focuses on Automation impacting many sectors of the Real Economy, including transportation, hardware manufacturing, logistics, and construction. Portfolio companies include The Pill Club, Chili Piper, Popmenu, and Pangaea. Connect via base10.vc .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best-practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

