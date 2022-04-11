Meeting Health Plan Members Needs With Scalable Mental Health Solutions -- Exclusive SilverCloud Health White Paper, Sponsored By OPEN MINDS

highlights the need for low barrier mental health treatment approaches – and how internet cognitive behavioral therapy (iCBT) can improve member access and outcomes

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS and SilverCloud Health, now part of Amwell, have published a white paper entitled, " Meet Members Needs With Scalable Mental Healthcare That Works ." This new resource recaps the challenges health plans face in meeting their members mental health care needs – and discusses models for scalable solutions to address those needs.

A SAMHSA report noted that 52% of adults with mental illness received no treatment in the previous year because of barriers in insurance coverage and cost. An Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) analysis found that 80% of mental health and substance use disorder (MSUD) visitors to the ED were discharged to home– but with what directives to prevent them returning in the same state at a later time?

For the increasing number of individuals experiencing mental health needs, health plans must revamp and supplement their offerings to incorporate mental healthcare in scalable new ways. When used as a preventative tool, the SilverCloud platform reduced emergency department visits by 5%, driving down costs for members and payers. Users who complete their SilverCloud programs continue to maintain the health habits that they developed with the program with 72% of users continuing to engage with the platform even after completing treatment.

Programs for mental health, chronic conditions, and wellbeing provide users the ability to learn preventative practices, improve provider outcomes and treatment, and lower costs. Empowering clinicians with the resources necessary to meet their patients with the appropriate resources at their moment of need, wherever they are on the care continuum.

This white paper is being provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of SilverCloud. To download " Meet Members Needs With Scalable Mental Healthcare That Works ," and learn how platforms that integrate seamlessly onto the clinical care continuum can improve members' access to mental health resources that offer true benefits, please click here .

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world's leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company's multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 18 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 500 organizations globally to meet their populations' mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over half a million SilverCloud users. The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement and range of clinical programs that encompasses the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more at www.silvercloudhealth.com.

SilverCloud Health was recently acquired by Amwell, a leading global telehealth platform that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. The acquisition provides SilverCloud with an opportunity to expand its delivery of proven behavioral healthcare capabilities to further advance the reach and impact of care teams around the globe. To learn more visit: https://business.amwell.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Jason Lippnan, OPEN MINDS, at [email protected]

SOURCE OPEN MINDS