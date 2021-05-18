Meeting Preview: Hot Topics At NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters and bloggers are invited to join top nutrition researchers and practitioners for a dynamic virtual program at NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE. The flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition runs June 7-10, 2021 and features research announcements, expert discussions and more.

Explore the meeting program and register for a press pass to attend. Hundreds of live and recorded sessions will be available on demand for you to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Highlights from NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE include:

COVID-19, Diet and the Immune System - COVID-19 has remarkably different effects from person to person. In this session, leading researchers take a deep dive into the possible interactions between nutrition, the immune system and the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (Immunocompetence, Nutrition & COVID-19, 2-3:30 p.m., Monday, June 7; more information)

The Field of Precision Nutrition: Hope or Hype? - Could your optimal diet depend on individual factors like your genes, health history and the makeup of your microbiome? This session will explore the promise of precision nutrition, separate the hope from the hype, and propose a path forward for this exciting area of nutrition science. (The Field of Precision Nutrition: Hope or Hype? 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8; more information)

Food Security in a Global Pandemic - Many people faced malnutrition and food security challenges before COVID-19. How did the global pandemic and associated economic disruptions affect food access in these vulnerable communities? This symposium examines lessons learned about food systems and resilience around the world. (Malnutrition and Food Security in the Context of COVID-19, 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8; more information)

Your Diet, Your Microbes - The microbes that live in our guts are known to have a major influence on our health. But how might we influence our gut microbes? In this symposium, researchers will discuss the latest science on how our diets shape the microbial communities we depend on. (Role of Habitual Diet in Shaping the Human Gut Microbiome, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 10; more information)

Babies, Parents and Food - What we eat in our first months of life can affect brain development, the likelihood of developing allergies and much more. Join us for a discussion of the latest findings on early life nutrition. (Early Life Nutrition - From Research to Practice, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8; more information) Plus, in a separate session, researchers consider how nutrition influences what parents pass to their children through the placenta and through the generations. (Maternal and Paternal Nutrition - From Research to Practice, 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8; more information)

