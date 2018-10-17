Meeting Professionals International Will Return to St. Louis to Host World Education Congress in 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, is pleased to announce that it will once again return to St. Louis to host MPI's signature event, World Education Congress (WEC). The event will be held at America's Center June 9-13, 2023. MPI choses to host WEC in a new city each year. The following cities have been chosen as destinations for upcoming annual conferences: Toronto (2019), Grapevine, Texas (2020), Las Vegas (2021) and San Francisco (2022).

WEC delivers premier education, business and networking opportunities in North America. It attracts more than 2,000 attendees annually, including corporate, third party, and association planners, suppliers, students, industry faculty and more. MPI follows a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process for its signature events and considers factors such as location benefits, meeting venue facilities, pricing, hotel offerings, destination accessibility, unique options and local support.

"We are thrilled to bring MPI's World Education Congress, the signature annual event for our community of meeting and event professionals, back to St. Louis," said Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI. "St. Louis offers a diverse and exciting amalgam of business, community, venues and experiences which we are excited to showcase to MPI 's members and guests."

Centrally located in America's heartland, St. Louis offers WEC attendees world-class hotels, restaurants and scenic sights. Steps away from America's Center, attendees can visit the famous Gateway Arch – the tallest monument in the U.S. In addition to the Gateway Arch National Park along the Mississippi River, WEC attendees can explore Great Rivers Greenway (a 600-mile network of trails), Forest Park (nearly twice the size of Central Park) and much more.

"We look forward to welcoming MPI's members for the 2023 World Education Congress to St. Louis to see for themselves the explosion of development that has occurred since MPI was last here in 2012," said Kathleen "Kitty" Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. "As a premier convention destination, attendees will experience nationally acclaimed restaurants, breweries, live music and other arts and entertainment options that will enhance the education and business opportunities provided by MPI."

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." www.mpi.org

About Explore St. Louis

Explore St. Louis is the driving force behind St. Louis' $5.8 billion convention and tourism industry, the official destination marketing organization of St. Louis City and County and operator of the America's Center Convention Complex.

Media Contact: Mary Lester, communications@mpi.org; 214-490-3480

Anthony Paraino, aparaino@explorestlouis.com, 314-602-2229

SOURCE Meeting Professionals International

