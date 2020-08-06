MeetPositives.com Giving Herpes-Positive Individuals a Second Chance at Love

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in six people in the United States between 14 and 49 years of age have genital herpes.1 HSV1 or HSV2 (genital herpes) can leave someone feeling alone, embarrassed, and confused about how to proceed with their lives. A new website, MeetPositives.com, eliminates those concerns with its anonymous platform that allows people to connect, share their stories and concerns, and find someone special to date.

New anonymous platform helps STD-positive people connect, share stories, access discussion forums and review up-to-date information and treatment options

"While those who are positive with herpes have done nothing wrong, many times they feel ashamed," states Jack Lombardi II, CEO of MeetPositives.com. "I created a dating site for herpes singles so as to offer people with herpes a way to accept their diagnosis and move on with their lives. At the end of the day, we want our members to feel normal again … they have already been through enough."

Members can access online discussion forums and individual posts where they can read other positives' stories and how they live with their diagnosis. The site also features the latest information regarding a possible cure for herpes, as well as vaccination and treatment options. Additionally, members can review herpes drugs, side effects and success stories — as well as read others' reviews.

MeetPositives.com is a welcome alternative to traditional dating. Because of this platform, individuals living with herpes no longer have to engage in difficult conversations with dating partners. MeetPositives.com makes it possible for people to take control over their condition, eliminate the emotional burden imposed by the virus, meet someone special, and pursue the life they envision.

About Meet Positives

Created for STD-positive individuals, Meet Positives is an alternative to dating and a second chance for those living with a sexually transmitted disease. Our goal is to help impacted people feel normal again in a relationship.

1 https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-many-people-have-herpes#statistics

Related Images

meet-positives-std-dating-website.png

Meet Positives STD Dating website

New anonymous platform helps STD-positive people connect, share stories, access discussion forums and review up-to-date information and treatment options

Related Links

How many people have herpes?

SOURCE MeetPositives.com