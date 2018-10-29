MEF presents CenturyLink with five awards for service and network excellence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEF, the industry association enabling assured services across automated networks, presented CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) with five awards during this week's MEF18 global networking event in Los Angeles.

MEF's awards program is the largest in the world enabling next generation network services, including LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), SDN/NFV, SD-WAN, and Carrier Ethernet technologies. CenturyLink's focus on the customer experience through innovative, relevant and competitive solutions was key to being selected for the following awards:

CenturyLink won five awards for service and network excellence at the MEF18 global networking event. Jack Pugaczewski, CenturyLink distinguished architect, was presented with the MEF Distinguished Fellow award at the MEF18 awards program.

LSO Leadership

Retail Service Provider of the Year ( North America )

) Wholesale Service Provider of the Year ( North America )

) Enterprise Application – Media

"Once again, CenturyLink has been recognized by MEF for our innovation in the development and delivery of network services that enable our customers to excel in the digital economy," said Andrew Dugan, CenturyLink senior vice president of technology planning and network architecture. "These awards validate our market leadership and dedication to enhancing the customer experience. We enjoy our ongoing partnership with MEF and we appreciate their recognition."

In addition to the recognition awarded CenturyLink, Jack Pugaczewski, CenturyLink distinguished architect, was selected as this year's MEF Distinguished Fellow for his 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and numerous leadership positions within MEF over the past five years. Pugaczewski is an innovative technology contributor to MEF objectives and affiliated organizations, including a designer, developer and coordinator of numerous LSO initiatives and proofs of concepts. He holds 10 U.S. patents in the telecommunications and network management domain with several directly related to MEF initiatives.

Judges for the 2018 MEF Awards included global and regional senior analysts from ACG Research, ATLANTIC-ACM, Battle Green Research, Dell'Oro, Frost & Sullivan, Futuriom, IHS Markit, Ovum, Vertical Systems, as well as independent judges.

Key Facts

The 2018 MEF Awards program recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence in the global community committed to delivering innovative solutions that are optimized for the digital economy.

CenturyLink is committed to delivering a portfolio of MEF 2.0 and 3.0 Certified Ethernet services to customers. See recent recognition from analysts and MEF: http://lookbook.centurylink.com/ethernet-leader/2017-u-s-carrier-eth?_ga=2.164173433.799668267.1540738605-1459266922.1540738605.

Additional Resources

Using private MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 connections, CenturyLink recently launched CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections across thousands of locations in North America , Asia Pacific and Europe . For more information, go to https://www.centurylink.com/business/discover/dynamic-connections.html.

, and . For more information, go to https://www.centurylink.com/business/discover/dynamic-connections.html. For more information on CenturyLink Ethernet Services, go to https://www.centurylink.com/business/networking/ethernet.html.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

