Meg Thee Stallion Calls on Queen Bey to Deliver a Special Remix to Her Viral Single 'Savage'

HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1501 Certified Entertainment/300 acclaimed rapper Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with iconic Houston Hottie, Beyoncé, to release a striking remix to her viral hit record, "Savage"; listen here. The official remix is now available on all streaming platforms. "During this coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic we are proud to donate all proceeds from the 'Savage' remix to Houston-based nonprofit organization Bread of Life," explains 1501 Certified Entertainment founder and former MLB All-Star, Carl Crawford.

The remix features a lyrical guest spot from Beyoncé, who also managed to give us sultry vocals in addition to her savage lyrics. "I'm a Boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater and my momma was a savage, think I got this from Tina" sing-raps Beyoncé. "We're proud of the success of "Savage" but having the two Houston powerhouses, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, on the remix with proceeds benefiting those in underserved areas during this crisis our country is facing will be impactful to COVID 19 relief efforts," said Crawford. "In addition to catapulting emerging artists to global status our other goal is to serve our community and the "Savage" remix is one of many initiatives such as the annual 1501 Family Day which provides food, toys and more giveaways the community will see 1501 Certified Entertainment participate in," continues Crawford.

When 1501 Certified Entertainment/300 released Megan Thee Stallion's EP "SUGA", "SAVAGE" was quickly identified as one of the top breakout records. The hit single is #14 on Billboard Hot 100.

The Bread of Life, Inc's mission is to sustain, equip and transform those in poverty and low to moderate income communities with compassion and dignity.

