MEGA International positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors.

MEGA International, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MEGA International as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture Tools, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Amandeep Singh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MEGA International with its EA tools – HOPEX allows enterprises to integrate their ecosystem such as business, IT, data, and risk department into a unified dashboard that gives a holistic view of the entire processes. HOPEX platform, with its upper ontology and flexible metamodel, helps users to interpret modified attributes, relationships, and concepts within a collaborative environment." "MEGA International is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture Tools, 2022," adds Amandeep.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third year in a row as the clear top technology and customer experience leader in the SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools. We focus relentlessly on providing powerful EA capabilities to our customers while ensuring our solution are easy to use and deliver the best user experience," said Luca de Risi, Chief Operating Officer of MEGA International.

About MEGA International

MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform, that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to better plan and adapt to change. www.mega.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in the ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

