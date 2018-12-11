MegaBites™ are Back at Church's Chicken® - Now in New Buttermilk Ranch!

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Church's Chicken's® most popular innovations in boneless chicken – Chicken MegaBites™ – has returned to Church's restaurants nationwide for a limited time only, now with a tangy new flavor twist. Beginning December 27, guests may choose between new Buttermilk Ranch or Original Chicken MegaBites when creating their own $3, $5 or $10 meals.

Buttermilk Ranch MegaBites are all white meat chicken bites, hand battered and breaded in Church's signature coating and cooked to a golden crisp. Before serving, MegaBites are then tossed in Church's tangy, herbed buttermilk ranch seasoning. The innovative preparation technique creates a burst of zesty ranch flavor that comes from the chicken itself – not an additional dipping sauce.

"Guests love our Chicken MegaBites because they deliver all of the taste and flavor of our signature chicken, but in a perfectly portable size," says Jennifer Chasteen , Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "Our new Buttermilk Ranch MegaBites bring a bold new flavor sensation to the table, with or without one of our delicious sauces."

The new Chicken MegaBites deals include a 5-piece MegaBites and regular fries for just $3; an 8-piece MegaBites with any 2 regular sides, and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™ for $5, and a 20-piece MegaBites for only $10 – All available in original or new Buttermilk Ranch.

"We're pleased to offer consumers big flavor and big value to end 2018 on a high note and ring in the New Year with exciting new tastes," Chasteen offers. "Church's Buttermilk Ranch Chicken MegaBites are a delicious way to make all that possible, with meal options to fit any budget or appetite."

Available at all participating restaurants beginning December 27, 2018. Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

