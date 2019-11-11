Megableu USA's HEIST Nabs Game Of The Year Nomination

The TOTY nomination adds to the growing list of game awards and accolades since HEIST's North American launch at Gen Con in August, including The Dice Tower's Seal of Approval, ASTRA's Best Toys for Kids Awards Finalist, Mojo Nation Game Designer of the Year, and Game Innovator of the Year finalist for Chicago Toy and Games' Tagie Awards.

HEIST is an electronic cooperative game where players work as a team to crack a safe and collect $50 million by following a dynamically generated series of commands from a team leader. The central theme of the game is one team, one mission. With five progressive levels of difficulty, HEIST keeps the tension up from the first second to the very last.

The TOTY Awards are often referred to as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, and finalists were announced this week from a field of over 550 nominations. HEIST was selected from hundreds of board games and tabletop games for its unique style of play and wide appeal to kids, families and adults.

"This is the perfect holiday game for every generation. What's more fun than robbing a bank?" said Craig Hendrickson of Megableu USA.

Gamers of all ages can nab their own copy of HEIST at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart.com and specialty stores nationwide.

Help HEIST steal the TOTY by casting your vote here: https://www.toyawards.org/toyaward/custom/GameToy.aspx

Voting for TOTY 2020 winners is now open and will close on January 5, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST. The winners of the TOTY 2020 Awards will be announced on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the TOTY Awards Ceremony in New York City.

Megableu USA

Megableu USA is a North American joint venture between the US-based University Games and European-based Megableu. The company focuses on developing and creating unique and entertaining skill and action games for children, families and adults. HEIST (known as Bank Attack in the UK and Europe) is the company's flagship item for 2019.

University Games

Founded in 1985, University Games develops and manufactures games, puzzles, and children's learning and activity sets. The company philosophy has always been to offer products that encourage fun, creativity, and imagination for kids, families and adults. The company offers a wide array of products under the University Games®, Briarpatch®, BePuzzled®, U-Create™, Great Explorations® and Front Porch Classics® brands. University Games is the exclusive North American distributor of Megableu USA products.

