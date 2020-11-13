MegaFans and USO.org Partner for Charity eSports Tournaments Series

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics), a San Diego area based mobile casual eSports platform, has partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO.org) again to offer another charity eSports tournament series to raise awareness and funding that supports the USO for active military personnel, their supporters and families. MegaFans has guaranteed a minimum donation of $5,000 toward the USO's fundraising efforts.

The USO Mobile eSports Charity Tournament Series runs Nov. 12-15, 2020 on MegaFans' popular mobile game, Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition, available in the Apple and Google Play Stores. More information can be found at www.uso.org or www.Megafans.com.

Active military and their supporters will play for free, while global participants are encouraged to donate to the USO.org by making in-app purchases and participate in the designated pay-to-play tournament games which are published and simulcast globally in over 120 countries worldwide.

A portion of in-app purchases and all sponsorship donations will go to the USO and help offset regular fundraising efforts that were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and sponsors are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament at the USO website www.uso.org. Players will be able to see their placements on the live leader boards inside the tournaments and donations will be shown as prizes for 1st through 76th place over the four days of the tournament.

MEGAFANS Inc. is a casual, mobile eSports gaming platform company that develops, publishes and manages fully integrated, turnkey software solutions for mobile games to offer competitive eSports tournaments for their audience to increase retention, monetization and community growth through a novel approach that delivers an inclusive and richer experience for the 2.4 billion mobile casual gaming community globally. MegaFans currently owns 20 mobile game titles and offers three eSports games with their eSports engine - Candy Boo, Crash N Win and Tunnel Tournament. All titles are casual games and universal with no real-world violence, blood or shooting.

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and to learn more about the USO, visit USO.org or at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

