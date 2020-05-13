MegaFans Offers Charity eSports Tournament

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics), a San Diego-area-based mobile causal eSports platform company, has partnered with the IGDA Foundation, Take This, the Global Game Jam and the Games and Online Harassment Hotline to offer a charity eSports fundraising tournament, benefiting the Stay in the Game Relief Fund. The tournament will run from May 13-21, and 80% of in-app purchases will be contributed to the initiative, which aims to raise $100,000 that will go towards fundraising efforts that were affected due to other fundraising event cancellations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MegaFans

The Stay in the Game Relief Fund is seeking $50,000 in crowdfunded donations, on top of $50,000 in a corporate matching secured from companies including Riot Games, Devolver, Double Fine, Robot Teddy, Splash Damage and Six To Start among others. Players and observers are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament at the Stay in The Game fundraising page, which can be found at https://givebutter.com/stayinthegame.

MegaFans will offer virtual, real and cash prizes to the first 76 winners of the massive multiplayer game Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition. Candy Boo is available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores and can be found at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/candy-boo-esports-tournament/id1447419350 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.megafans.candyboo&hl=en_US respectively.

The Stay in the Game eSports Tournament is fun and easy to enter by downloading the game, registering with an email address and logging in to the game by using the password, "game" in lowercase letters. Once in the game, players buy tokens to enter and compete for one of 76 prizes, all of which include donations to be made in the winners' name of choice with MegaFans, for a total prize pool and donation of $1,000. The leader board displays all scores in real-time. Candy Boo currently has over 32k registered users.

MEGAFANS Inc. is a mobile casual eSports gaming platform company that develops, publishes and manages fully integrated, turnkey software solutions for mobile games, enabling them to offer competitive eSports tournaments for their audience, which increases retention, monetization and community growth through a novel approach that delivers an inclusive and richer experience for the 2.4 billion mobile casual gaming community globally.

