MegaFood® Names Dr. Tieraona Low Dog Chief Medical Advisor

"Tieraona has been a pivotal ingredient in our company's success since 2016—helping us to pioneer award-winning products and push us into new territories as an industry thought leader," states Robert Craven, CEO of MegaFood. "As we move into 2019, her guidance will be instrumental in helping us improve people's overall health and well-being with the best possible vitamins and supplements made from real, whole foods."

In her expanded new role, Dr. Low Dog will provide critical integrative medical expertise to the company while continuing to support its innovation leadership and act as a brand spokesperson. She also will advise Craven and the leadership team on MegaFood's long-term vision, business strategy and planning, innovation and marketing; supporting overall efforts to drive profitable growth for the company.

"I am delighted and honored to take on this advisory position with MegaFood, a company that shares many of the values that I hold dearly," says Dr. Low Dog, Chief Medical Advisor. "As a certified B-corporation, MegaFood has shown their commitment to social and environmental accountability, demonstrating that a business can be a force for good by doing good. This includes delivering nutrients paired with real, whole foods and advocating for organic and regenerative agriculture – all to deliver the best products and a sustainable future too."

In addition to being an integrative medical doctor, Dr. Low Dog is a best-selling author of "Fortify Your Life – Your Guide to Vitamins, Minerals and More" and prolific public speaker on the benefits of nutrition and integrative health. She has served as Chair for Dietary Supplement/Botanical Panels for nearly two decades at the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), the scientific organization entrusted with setting standards for identity, strength, quality and purity for medicines and dietary supplements. Dr. Low Dog has also served on the Scientific Advisory Council for the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), the Federal Government's lead agency for scientific research on the diverse medical and health care systems, practices, and products that are not generally considered part of conventional medicine.

About MegaFood®

Fresh From Farm To Tablet™, MegaFood is committed to improving lives by delivering the most authentic nourishment possible. Since 1973, MegaFood has remained dedicated to producing the cleanest and highest quality, award-winning supplements made with real food from Farm Fresh Partners. A pioneer in the natural products industry, MegaFood was the first company to make its FoodState vitamin and minerals from scratch starting with farm fresh whole foods. MegaFood remains devoted to its "Big T Transparency" platform and is proud to be the first supplement brand to have its entire line certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project. MegaFood continues to innovate by manufacturing more than 44 individual FoodState nutrients using their proprietary Slo-Food Process™, all in their own facility in New Hampshire. Their FoodState nutrients are blended and combined to create over 60 handcrafted supplements that make up the MegaFood product line today, found in over 3,500 natural products retailers and vitamin specialty shops throughout the United States. For more information, visit MegaFood.com .

About INNATE Response

At INNATE Response we share the belief that nothing is more important than restoring the body's innate ability to heal. To that end, we develop nutrient-rich supplements that embrace the wholism of nature, helping people achieve optimal health.* We are committed to supporting those wholistic healthcare professionals who understand that the body always seeks wellness and who appreciate the wisdom of nature in their protocols. For more information, please visit www.innateresponse.com and www.innate-edu.com .

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

