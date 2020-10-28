MegaFood® Updates Baby & Me 2™ Product Line

For pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, new MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal DHA & Choline supports healthy brain development for babies.* This vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified supplement features innovative choline beadlets and liquid plant-based DHA in a vegetable capsule designed to deliver these nutrients over a sustained period of time.

Also ideal for breastfeeding moms, new Baby & Me 2 Postnatal Multi supports optimal nutrition after birth with key nutrients like vitamins C, D3, and E. Minerals like iodine and chromium help to meet changing nutritional demands while breastfeeding.* The new multi also features Moringa leaf to support milk production,* alongside choline for healthy brain development.*

"I am deeply committed to optimizing the nutritional health of women, particularly during and after pregnancy," said Tieraona Low Dog, M.D. and MegaFood Chief Medical Advisor. "This is why I am so proud to announce the launch of our new Postnatal Multi in addition to our Prenatal DHA & Choline."

An expert in women's health and dietary supplementation, Dr. Low Dog continues to shepherd MegaFood product formulations as the brand builds out the Baby & Me 2™ line, offering women key nutrition for every stage of pregnancy.

The new products round out the B-corporation's existing line of prenatal offerings including Morning Sickness Nausea Relief* Soft Chews , formulated to ease nausea related to morning sickness as well as occasional indigestion and upset stomach.* The Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi and Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Probiotic + Prebiotic support the health of pregnant mothers and their developing baby.*

