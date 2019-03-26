MegaMatcher Accelerator and MegaMatcher ABIS Now Include Top Ranked Palm Print Recognition Algorithm

"Responding to the growing demand for palm print biometrics, we have empowered the full MegaMatcher product line with our fast and accurate palm print recognition technology," said Denis Kacan, MegaMatcher ABIS product manager for Neurotechnology. "The updated MegaMatcher Accelerator with the new palm print modality provides the fastest palm print matching on the market and opens new possibilities for large scale multi-biometric systems with seamless integration of all supported biometrics – fingerprint, face, iris and palm print."

MegaMatcher Accelerator is a combined software and hardware solution that provides high-speed, high-volume biometric identification for national-scale projects. The MegaMatcher Accelerator Extended edition among other modalities now can manage up to 4,000,000 palm prints on a single server with a matching speed of 2,000,000 palm prints per second.

MegaMatcher ABIS is a turnkey biometric solution that is available as either on-premise software or a new cloud service and includes all of the algorithms and software necessary for the deployment of large-scale multi-biometric projects.

Neurotechnology's palm print algorithm was ranked in the FVC-onGoing evaluation as being the most accurate for both full and partial palm prints. Because of its complexity, palm print template matching requires much more computational time than single or multiple fingerprint matching. Neurotechnology's previous experience with fast fingerprint, face and iris matching helped achieve not only top speed results in the FVC-onGoing but also the fastest palm print matching algorithm on the market.

MegaMatcher Accelerator, MegaMatcher ABIS and the full line of MegaMatcher SDKs can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing. www.neurotechnology.com

