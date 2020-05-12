MegaMex Foods Donating $100,000 in Cash and Products to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

ORANGE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaMex Foods, a leader in the Mexican foods category, has announced donations of cash and products totaling $100,000 to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. Among the beneficiaries is World Central Kitchen (WCK) in support of its community feeding programs. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, WCK uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. To help those impacted by COVID-19, WCK is activating hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed vulnerable communities and brave medical professionals on the front lines and to support the distressed restaurant industry.

In Orange County, home to the company's corporate office, MegaMex Foods is committed to purchasing 300 meals per week from area restaurants, which are being donated and distributed to people in need through the Waste Not OC Coalition (a public/private effort aimed at helping to alleviate hunger). In addition, MegaMex Foods worked with I am A Hero LA to deliver over 2,200 taco meals to hospital staff and first responders in the Greater Los Angeles area.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home to the company's WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE distribution center and sales/corporate office and Don Miguel Foods manufacturing facility, MegaMex Foods is partnering with Chef Tim Love, who is using his restaurants to provide approximately 10,000 meals to families in need.

"MegaMex Foods is committed to the health and safety of our employees as well as helping others during this unprecedented time," said Ryan Michaelis, president and chief executive officer of MegaMex Foods. "We are proud to support incredible organizations like these while helping local restaurants to ease the burden within our communities and make a meaningful difference for those who are facing food insecurity."

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican foods companies in the world, is headquartered in Orange, Calif., with offices in Texas and Mexico.

