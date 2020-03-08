Megan Thee Stallion Releases Highly-Anticipated, New Project "SUGA"

NEW YORK, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest rising talents in the world, Megan Thee Stallion released the highly-anticipated, new project "SUGA." A consolidation of the sound that has taken over the globe, leaving multiple platinum records and a legion of devoted 'Hotties' in its wake, SUGA's 9 tracks include features from Kehlani and Gunna, and production credits from Megan herself as well as Neptunes, Timbaland, Lil Ju, J-White, Helluva, Tommy Brown and more. SUGA also includes the critically acclaimed single, 'B.I.T.C.H,' which is moving quickly at radio.

Named after her new alter-ego, SUGA, the project's character namesake exists within the same universe as previous incarnations Hot Girl Meg (from 'Fever') and Tina Snow (from 'Tina Snow'), acting as Tina Snow's best friend. Full of self-assured lyricism and steeped in glamour, SUGA is packed with messages of self-love, independence and female kinship in a statement that will no doubt push the hottie movement to incendiary new heights this year.

Alongside the release of SUGA, Megan Thee Stallion unveils a brand new visual for 'B.I.T.C.H'. Directed by Eif Rivera, the visual shows Megan's alter ego 'Tina Snow' giving her new alter ego 'SUGA' advice on how to be "that bitch." Megan embraces 'SUGA' in her fullest form as she spits the lyrics to 'B.I.T.C.H' in a dominatrix fit with her hotties in the back and while twerking in a hot tub, reinforcing her persona of ultimate confidence. Watch the video here.

On March 10, TIDAL will host a live streamed CRWN interview in NYC featuring a sit down conversation with Megan Thee Stallion and Elliott Wilson. Fans can tune into the live interview on TIDAL.com/CRWN

Megan Thee Stallion has had a standout 2019 and is bringing the heat in 2020. In just one year, Megan dropped the explosive Fever in May 2019, catapulting her to stardom, landing her with No. 1 songs at urban and rhythmic radio and appearances on SNL, NPR Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!, E! News and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, where she took home the prize for Mixtape of the Year, and the MTV VMA's where she won for Best Power Anthem.

She was also awarded with Billboard's Powerhouse Award at the annual Women in Music celebration, and included in Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME 100. With now over one billion streams across all platforms and her singles 'Big Ole Freak', "Cash Shit' featuring Da Baby, and 'Hot Girl Summer' featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign certified platinum, it's easy to see how the originator of "Hot Girl Summer" is quickly becoming a household name in hip-hop, pop, fashion, entertainment and beyond.

Ain't Equal Savage Captain Hook Hit My Phone ft. Kehlani B.I.T.C.H Rich Stop Playing ft. Gunna Crying In The Car What I Need

