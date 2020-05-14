Megaport Deploys New SDN Cloud On-Ramp in EdgeConneX Warsaw Data Center Facility

HERNDON, Va., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in edge data centers, announced today that Megaport, a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, has completed the deployment of its elastic cloud connectivity fabric at the EdgeConneX Warsaw, Poland, data center. Megaport's software defined cloud connectivity solutions enable enterprises to reduce operational costs, increase control and scale by leveraging multiple on-demand cloud services, including: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud among others.

Megaport's Software Defined Network (SDN) has been deployed in nine EdgeConneX Edge data center markets, worldwide, including: Portland, Santa Clara, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, Memphis, Munich and Warsaw. The EdgeConneX Warsaw data center is a carrier neutral, 15,070 square-foot facility with 2.5 MW N+1 of capacity and is home to many of the country's leading service and network providers. The Warsaw implementation is a continuation of the EdgeConneX business mission and strategy to bring premier Edge data center and cloud services to developing and "in need" markets around the world as unexpected market drivers change the landscape in real-time.

"Relative to other markets in the region, Warsaw is relatively underserved with purpose-built data centers and world-class offerings," states Dan Bizo Principal Analyst for Datacenter Services & Infrastructure Channel at 451 Research. "Financial services, gaming clouds and development, car manufacturing and aviation IT services, and content providers are among the major sectors. German and Dutch companies are also expected to take up more capacity, with a growing requirement for cross-border IT services in a lower-cost facility, such as analytics, HPC and disaster recovery. Transit costs to Frankfurt and Amsterdam are relatively negligible."

"Our partnership with EdgeConneX, provides enterprises local hybrid and multi-cloud access in Warsaw," commented Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer for Megaport. "Through integration with leading cloud providers, Megaport simplifies the process of connecting to cloud. With Megaport Cloud Router, customers can also connect cloud-to-cloud with ease and in real time."

Key Service Features and Benefits

Reliable, direct, private connections that bypass the public internet.

Available global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers, including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and SAP.

Enable hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router.

Localize applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters.

Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models.

"Warsaw is a burgeoning market for network peering solutions as enterprises require local and secure access to premier cloud providers," comments Dick Theunissen, Managing Director EMEA at EdgeConneX. "Businesses in these markets demand the ability to choose different clouds on-demand and want a truly local way of accessing leading cloud service providers and transmitting data between locations. Our partnership with Megaport certainly provides this. In effect, we are bringing a lower cost, more secure cloud to customers in Warsaw and an open door to other Edge markets worldwide."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email [email protected].

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

