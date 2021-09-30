Megatel Group Launches Prefabricated Home Park Platform with Development of Approximately 700-Home Park in Dallas Suburb of Weston

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Group, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, today announced that the company has launched its prefabricated home park product line, with the development of a nearly 700-prefabricated-home park near the city of Weston, a Dallas suburb.

"We are pleased to develop our first of many prefabricated home parks and to provide a modern, yet affordable housing option for individuals with low to moderate income levels," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "This development project in Weston marks the launch of our prefabricated home park product line, Golden Gate Communities. Within the next five years, we plan to build and develop 10,000 prefabricated homes across the nation through this platform."

Golden Gate Communities will feature unique, luxury amenities, including an amenity center with a café, fitness center, and resort-style swimming pool. Additional amenities include access to outdoor activities, such as pickle ball, bocce ball, volleyball, and a playground. Five acres at each community will be dedicated to amenities such as a farmers' market, which will provide residents access to local produce and will ultimately support small business owners and agricultural workers. These amenities are exclusive to Golden Gate residents and not available to the public unlike Megatel's recent lagoon developments.

Ipour explains that prefabricated home communities are the future of affordable housing as median home prices continue to rise. "As material costs and labor shortages continue to negatively impact the industry, fabricated home parks will offer quality affordable housing options for individuals that cannot pursue the American dream of owning a home. Through our Golden Gate Communities, we will change the perception of trailer parks and provide innovative and modernized communities that are attainable for people of all price points, budgets and lifestyles."

Once completed, Megatel's prefabricated home park in Weston will feature approximately 700 prefabricated homes ranging in size from 550 square feet to 2,400 square feet. Residents will benefit from the community's location within the Celina Independent School District, which earned an A rating from Niche.com.

Currently, Megatel Homes has two other prefabricated home development projects underway near the Dallas suburbs of Prosper and Celina. The firm is planning to expand the Golden Gate operation extensively throughout Texas.

Ipour adds that a shortage of residential construction labor and materials is contributing to the low inventory of available homes across the nation. "Nationwide, there are approximately 250,000 construction jobs sitting vacant and prices as well as lead times of building materials have skyrocketed, with prices of some materials increasing by more than 15%. Our new prefabricated home park platform is an innovative approach to provide affordable housing options and to ultimately expand our customer base."

Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company currently has more than 100 communities and is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

